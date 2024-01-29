Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 35,817 Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,909,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,778,000 after acquiring an additional 343,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,839,000 after acquiring an additional 365,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,262,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,882,000 after acquiring an additional 93,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $441,452,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,566,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,574,000 after acquiring an additional 106,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on COLD shares. Barclays cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 549,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,888. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -220.00%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

