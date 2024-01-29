Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 40,941 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,941 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. General Motors makes up about 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 13.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in General Motors by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,367,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,071,000 after purchasing an additional 87,906 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd lifted its stake in General Motors by 6.1% in the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $3,556,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.24.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,685,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,569,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.22. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

