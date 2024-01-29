Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 6,686 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 1.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 18,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLED stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.19. 52,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,542. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.66. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $194.84. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.39 million. Analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.89.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

