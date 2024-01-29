Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 22,084 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,084 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AXTA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.59. 410,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,536. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

Insider Transactions at Axalta Coating Systems

In other news, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $553,215.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $599,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $553,215.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $599,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,160.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $1,271,885 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

