Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $1.25 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. Deckers Outdoor comprises about 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $94,813,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,988,000 after purchasing an additional 171,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $769.55. The stock had a trading volume of 108,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,788. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $395.90 and a 1-year high of $774.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $693.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $595.95.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,703 shares of company stock valued at $25,352,445. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $705.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $725.69.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

