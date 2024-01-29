Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on RL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RL traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.54. 228,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,384. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.62 and a 200 day moving average of $125.05. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

