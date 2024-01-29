Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st.

Franklin Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Franklin Financial Services stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. Franklin Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the third quarter worth $35,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the first quarter worth $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the first quarter worth $334,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

