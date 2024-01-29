FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Price Performance

RAIL opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.89. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $3.94.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $61.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

In other news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil purchased 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAIL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 285,119 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.