Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance

HTOOW opened at $0.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.98.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

