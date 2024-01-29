Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance
HTOOW opened at $0.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.98.
Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile
