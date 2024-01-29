Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 275.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,920.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.25.

Gartner Stock Performance

Gartner stock opened at $460.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $471.43.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

