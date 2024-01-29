Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Trading Up 22%

Shares of Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Free Report) were up 22% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 274,735 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 94,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Gatekeeper Systems Stock Up 24.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Gatekeeper Systems Company Profile

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and mobile data collectors; G4 Viewer that revolutionizes video management for fleet monitoring; AI Dash Cam, an AI-based dash cam that offers driver status monitor and advanced driver assistance systems; wireless systems, such as access points, mobile wireless modules, mobile Wi-Fi systems, and yard guards; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.

