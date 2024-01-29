GateToken Market Cap Reaches $473.54 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. GateToken has a market capitalization of $473.54 million and $1.03 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GateToken has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $4.78 or 0.00011352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00017158 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00015329 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,066.88 or 0.99980950 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000984 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00196563 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,143,024 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 99,143,024.48107208 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.79391199 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,023,103.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.