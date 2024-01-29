Geegoopuzzle Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21,633.57 (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $219.74 million and approximately $21,633.57 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00003461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00017293 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015970 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,330.36 or 1.00006286 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011359 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.31 or 0.00199183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

GGP is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geegoopuzzle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geegoopuzzle using one of the exchanges listed above.

