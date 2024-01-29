General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,274,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,951,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,022,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,228. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.68. General Electric has a 1 year low of $79.47 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

