General Motors (GM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE GM opened at $35.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 148.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,937 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 20,886 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579,236 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $176,575,000 after acquiring an additional 322,752 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.3% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,923,645 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,683,000 after acquiring an additional 372,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,522 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,341,000 after acquiring an additional 51,833 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

