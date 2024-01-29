Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) is P.A.W. Capital Corp’s 5th Largest Position

P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Genius Sports makes up approximately 7.2% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 37.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 17,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 218,044 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 108,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GENI shares. Macquarie started coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

Genius Sports Price Performance

Shares of GENI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,249. Genius Sports Limited has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

