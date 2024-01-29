Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

GNTX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.27. 409,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,142. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66. Gentex has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 12.1% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Gentex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Gentex by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

