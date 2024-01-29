Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $34.51 and last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 2676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.92.

The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. Gentex’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 36,159 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its position in shares of Gentex by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 258,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gentex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,786,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,789,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

