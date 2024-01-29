Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Short Interest Up 18.4% in January

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 920,700 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Get Gentherm alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Gentherm

Gentherm Price Performance

THRM opened at $48.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.13 and a beta of 1.43. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.26 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.25%. Gentherm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 192.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 14.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.