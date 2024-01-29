GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Down to $25.62

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.62, but opened at $24.94. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 793,855 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GCT

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $918.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.94.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $178.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,634,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 40,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.