GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $1.89.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 29.67%.
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
