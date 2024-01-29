GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 29.67%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

