Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires 966 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $95,924,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,606,000 after acquiring an additional 462,016 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.40. 261,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,414. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

