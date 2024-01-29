Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Boosts Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned 0.07% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth $1,293,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth $1,560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DIHP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 492,752 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.