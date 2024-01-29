Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys 10,772 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned about 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DFAE traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.39. 667,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,146. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

