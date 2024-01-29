Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.5 %

PFE stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.60. 32,798,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,416,082. The company has a market capitalization of $155.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.80%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

