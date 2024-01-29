Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Grows Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,624,000 after buying an additional 684,660 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,208,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,659,000 after purchasing an additional 51,576 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,092,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,694,000 after purchasing an additional 104,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,657,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,322 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VYMI remained flat at $65.79 during trading hours on Monday. 235,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,686. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $58.57 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8644 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

