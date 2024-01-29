Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $1.13 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of STIP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.84. The stock had a trading volume of 241,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,507. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.51.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

