Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $3.09 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 645,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,468,000 after purchasing an additional 343,913 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,315.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 79,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.14. 7,968,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,160,878. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $75.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.