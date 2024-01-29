Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $856,000 Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 16,016 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 154,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 511,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 164,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 309,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,223. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

