Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Lowers Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc trimmed its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,445 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in UiPath were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,054,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,054,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,023,000. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PATH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on UiPath in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on UiPath

UiPath Trading Up 4.9 %

PATH stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.85. 7,231,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,268,801. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of -81.21 and a beta of 0.97. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $26.52.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UiPath

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.