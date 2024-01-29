Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $316.95. 969,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,777. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $318.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

