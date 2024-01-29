Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 1,076 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after buying an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $118,450,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,548 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,346,000 after purchasing an additional 910,216 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,865,000 after purchasing an additional 599,382 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.63. 116,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,991. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.72. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

