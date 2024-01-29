Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Lowered by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,571 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 14.5% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 5.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 37.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 954,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,025,000 after buying an additional 259,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $133.59 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $138.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.74. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

