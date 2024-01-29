Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 255,535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 508,925 shares.The stock last traded at $31.81 and had previously closed at $31.84.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,113,079 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 601,386 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after buying an additional 58,822 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 569,761 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after buying an additional 134,420 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,713 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 203,905 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,238,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

