Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 255,535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 508,925 shares.The stock last traded at $31.81 and had previously closed at $31.84.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.41%.
