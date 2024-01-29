Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $42.80

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.80 and last traded at $42.80, with a volume of 3515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.44.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIT. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,804.8% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,512.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.