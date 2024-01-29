Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Update

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF stock opened at $35.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Millennial Consumer ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF

About Global X Millennial Consumer ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 271.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 85.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period.

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

