Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,200 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 571,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOTZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOTZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.33. 469,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $30.26.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.