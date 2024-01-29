Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Up 38.9% in January

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock opened at $20.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $238.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after buying an additional 942,405 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,289,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 325,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

