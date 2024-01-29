Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Shares Down 3.6%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.12. 23,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 140,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gogoro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Gogoro alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GGR

Gogoro Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.75 million during the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gogoro Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gogoro

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Gogoro by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gogoro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Gogoro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gogoro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Gogoro by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,274 shares in the last quarter. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gogoro

(Get Free Report)

Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.