Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 936,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,558 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned about 6.74% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $40,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of GIGB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.91. 6,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,646. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.42. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

