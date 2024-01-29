Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,123,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,308,908 shares.The stock last traded at $10.17 and had previously closed at $10.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRCL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $741.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of -0.35.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,960,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

