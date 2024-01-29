Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$30.78 and a 12-month high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C($0.72). The company had revenue of C$131.46 million during the quarter.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
