Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Short Interest Up 53.9% in January

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the December 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 642,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

Shares of GRNT opened at $5.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $744.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Granite Ridge Resources has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.35%.

In related news, Director Thaddeus Darden bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $59,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,191.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,100 shares of company stock worth $166,248. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Northwestern University bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $30,648,000. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 184,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 507.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

