Graphene Investments SAS Increases Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Graphene Investments SAS raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 76.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 424.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 60,001 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.13. The stock had a trading volume of 370,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,329. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.62.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $243.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.96.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

