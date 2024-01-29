Graphene Investments SAS Purchases New Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Graphene Investments SAS purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,000. T-Mobile US makes up about 2.1% of Graphene Investments SAS’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.25. 950,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,811,014. The company has a market cap of $185.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.73 and a 200 day moving average of $146.26. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total value of $31,721,602.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 690,515,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,381,407,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total value of $31,721,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,515,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,381,407,552.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,941,862 shares of company stock valued at $314,052,926. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

