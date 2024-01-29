Graphene Investments SAS Sells 1,000 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Graphene Investments SAS reduced its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises about 2.0% of Graphene Investments SAS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

Shares of FLT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $294.31. 29,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,795. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.04 and a 1 year high of $296.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

