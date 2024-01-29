Graphene Investments SAS Sells 9,500 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Graphene Investments SAS lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.0% of Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 35,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 8.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 189,032 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $411,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $43.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,935,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,506,969. The company has a market capitalization of $181.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.28, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

