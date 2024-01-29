Graphene Investments SAS Trims Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Graphene Investments SAS trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Halliburton comprises approximately 2.0% of Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.98. 1,028,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,871,729. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average is $38.45. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

