Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 12,975 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFIC. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 264,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 51,631 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,186,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 863,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,951,000 after acquiring an additional 80,451 shares during the last quarter.

DFIC stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

