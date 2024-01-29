Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,455 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,070,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FNDX opened at $62.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.47.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

